KEDA Ceramics Company supports Western Regional chapter of GJA

The KEDA Ceramics Company Limited, producers of Twyford Ceramic Tiles in the Shama District of the Western Region, has presented a cheque for 20,000 cedis to the Western Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) towards the refurbishment of the regional Press Centre in Takoradi.

Dr David Yevugah, Human Resource Manager and Mr David Wei Commercial Manager, who presented the cheque on behalf of the company, said it was in response to an appeal made by GJA to renovate the dilapidated Press Centre.

He said the company recognized the important role the media played in the socio-economic development of the region and the country at large, hence the donation to support a worthy course.

Dr Yevugah said it was also to build on the cordial relationship that existed between the association and the company and that it was the beginning of good things to happen.

For his part, Mr David Wei pledged the company’s readiness to assist in putting the Press Centre into good shape

He said the company’s aim was to impact positively on its area of operations and have good partnerships.

Mr Desmond Cudjoe Western Regional Chairman of the Association, commended KEDA for the kind gesture and promised that the money would be used for the intended purpose.

He appealed to other institutions and individuals to assist the Association to put the Press Centre in good shape, which he hinted would be used for the training of journalists and holding of conferences as well as offices for media houses that did have offices in the Region.

KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company Limited (Twyford) is a leading tile manufacturing company with a staff strength of over 4, 000 mostly indigenes, located in Shama District in the Western Region.

The factory was established in September 2016 through a joint venture between Sunda International Trading Company and Keda Clean Energy Ltd.

The Company produces all kinds of floor and wall tiles, such as fully polished glazed tiles and abrasion resistant tiles.

The KEDA Ceramics Company Limited, exported 10,540,800-meter square of ceramics and accrued $34.8 million in foreign exchange for the country in 2020.

The figure represents a significant increase from the 7,156,800-meter square of ceramics recorded in 2019 with a total of $22.9 million, despite the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic.