KEDA Ghana Ceramics exported 10,540,800 ceramics Products in 2020

The KEDA Ceramics Company Limited, producers of Twyford Ceramic Tiles in the Shama District of the Western Region, exported 10,540,800-meter square of ceramics and accrued $34.8 million in foreign exchange for the country in 2020.

The figure, represents a significant increase from the 7,156,800-meter square of ceramics recorded in 2019 with a total of $22.9 million, despite the scare of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made this known when he commissioned the third phase of Company as part of his two-day tour of the Western Region.

The Construction of the third phase of the factory started in September 2019, and was completed in June 2021.

KEDA Ceramics Company Ltd,located at Lower Inchabaan invested some $150 million in all three phases, resulting in an increased production capacity of 150,000 square metres of tiles per day.

The company operating under Government’s “One District One Factory ” initiative, currently exports 60 percent of tiles produced to the West African market.

Government also provided exemptions in the area of equipment, machinery, construction materials among others to enhance their operations.

The President who was enthused about the fast progress and expansion of the company said its exports were expected to hit 12,355,200 metric square with $39.5 million as foreign exchange generation.

He noted that the expertise of KEDA Ceramics and the reputation for its best qualities had positioned the company to be competitive not only in Ghana, but the whole of West Africa and the World at large.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Promoters for having confidence in the Government and the Ghanaian economy and assured them of Government’s continuous support to expand operations and take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He also applauded the traditional rulers and land owners for their unflinching support for the project and advised the workers of the company to put in their best devoid of any negative tendencies that might undermine the success of the company.

The company has provided over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and the figure is expected to increase to more than five thousand by 2022.

Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry said the success story of KEDA Ceramics was a testament to the fact that with a friendly business environment and the appropriate incentives, such as the one that pertained under the 1D1F flagship programme, home grown companies could compete on the global market.

He said, “The siting of the factory in the Western Region is a classic example of local enterprises harnessing the available resources to enhance the economic activities of the people within its catchment area”.

Mr. Baafi was happy about the usage of locally available raw material as the major input in the manufacturing of its products.