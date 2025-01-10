Keda Ghana warns the public against doing business with former HR Director

The Keda Ghana Ceramics Company, manufacturers of the Twyford and Micasso ceramic tiles and Frencia Sanitary wares, is informing the general public and all members of the company that Dr. David Yevugah, the Former Director of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, is no longer working with the company.

This was contained in a Press Statement signed and issued by the Human Resource Department of Keda Ghana Ceramics Company Limited.

According to the Statement, which called on the public to desist from dealing with the former Human Resources and Corporate Affairs Director and regarding any business or any matter whatsoever involving KEDA, the sanction took effect from 1st Jan 2025.

The Statement hinted that Dr David Yevugah resigned from the company’s services during an audit investigation into irregularities, noncompliance, and breaches of the company’s policies.

It is therefore, warning the public that anyone who deals with the former HR and Corporate Affairs Director in respect of anything involving the company does so at his or her own risk.

It said Keda Ghana Ceramics Company Limited will continue to demonstrate its commitment to social responsibility through various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of its customers, and the catchment areas.

The company has invested in community development projects, including donations of educational and sports materials to nearby schools and sanitary items like soap, washing powder, and T-rolls to institutions, as well as providing support for local healthcare initiatives.