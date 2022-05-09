KEEA: MCE Cautions Men To Stop Making Advances At Teenage Girls

Mr Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Komenda -Edina- Eguafo-Abrem(KEEA) Municipality has cautioned opportunist men who make advances on adolescent girls leading to high incidences of teen pregnancies to desist from such acts or face the law.

He expressed dissatisfaction on the rate at which teenage girls within the KEEA Municipality are being dropped out of school contributing to increase rate of unemployment

Mr Ebo Appiah made the cautioning in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the inaugural ceremony of the Central Regional Youth Parliament at Elmina.

The ceremony was on the theme ; “Reducing Teenage Pregnancy; the role of the Youth”.

He admonished youth parliamentarians to rise up as the future leaders and be agent of Sexual and Gender Violence perpetrating in the country depriving alot of young men and women a better future.

Parent ought to be vigilant and monitor activities of adolescents on the internet to safeguard their safety.

He said there was the need for parenting skills, which needed to be enforced while arriving at new forms of guiding children in the wake of technological advancement.

The MCE noted that access of adolescent boys and girls to the internet exposed them to materials that could jeopardize their future, hence they needed parental supervision to prevent them from becoming vulnerable.

Mrs Richlove Amamoo, the Regional Director of the Department of Gender said parents should ensure that materials their children accessed on the internet were educative and would enhance their growth, saying, advertisements could be disabled or restricted.

She urged adolescents to desist from accepting requests from unfamiliar accounts and engaging online challenges, desist from posting sensitive information and seeking financial help on the internet, which could expose them.

She called on government to adequately equip decentralized agencies and departments to effectively educate adolescents.

The Director said determination and focus must be the hallmark of anyone aspiring to become a future achiever.

She said there was the need for all to avoid instances of allowing children to fend for themselves.

Mr Emmanuel Anim Ofosu, the Director of National Youth Authority (NYA) said the ceremony was organised by his outfit in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and was targeted at equipping some youth leaders in the Region with the needed knowledge about the dangers associated with teenage pregnancy so they could serve as ambassadors in their communities in order to control the practice

He said the rate at which teenage pregnancy was moving in the Region was alarming and needed a stringent solution.

He charged parents, adults, assembly members, and other civic groups to provide enough education and guidance for teenagers to desist from early sex, which mostly resulted in teenage pregnancy and premature parenting.

“I urged you to move out there and educate all our youth in the various communities to avoid premature sex, since it has the tendency to destroy the future of our young ones,” he said.

Mr Anim Ofosu further said the future of Ghana would not be safe if the lives of future leaders, especially teenage girls, would engage in acts of immorality.

He stated that parents had a lot to do by giving their children the requisite training.

He called on parents to take full responsibility by educating their children to avoid early sex that leads to teenage pregnancy.