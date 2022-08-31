KEEA MP hands-over pavilion to drivers in KEEA

Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency, has handed over a pavilion to drivers of the Elmina community.

The pavilion, on the Elmina Station on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway, is valued at GHC45,000 in response to the need for drivers and will provide shade for them as they went about their daily work.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the pavilion, the MP said it was put up to benefit sellers, passengers and drivers at the Elmina station, particularly during rainy days.

He urged all to put the building into its intended use and maintain it to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Atta Mills noted that plans were underway to put up another structure as a urinal for drivers at the station and those in Kissi, a community in the KEEA Municipality.

Mr George Ocran, the Elmina Taxi Station Master, expressed gratitude to the MP for his timely intervention and said, “if not for anything, this will provide us the shade we have been craving for over the past years.”

Mr Felix Appiah, a taxi driver, said four years ago, the MP provided a canopy to help provide shade for drivers who were at the mercy of the weather.

“We are happy that the story has changed after we came knocking at your door for help, indeed you are a listening leader.”

He called for more efforts to enhance the lives and standards of living for residents in the district.