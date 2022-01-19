KEEA MP reshapes roads in Constituency

The Kafodzidzi-Aburansa-Abrobiano road in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abreem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region, which has been in a very deplorable state for years has been reshaped to ease the challenges of commuters on that route.

The nine and a half kilometer stretch serving as the only economic route for about 3,000 residents in 15 farming communities, was regarded as a death trap full of deep multiple potholes and gullies.

The decision to reshape the stretch was in response to appeals by residents of the municipality to Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for KEEA.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that face-lifting the roads had always been his dream for the past five years because they were in a very deplorable state, hindering economic related activities in particular.

Mr Atta Mills said the area was the food basket of the whole municipality and beyond and needed to be rehabilitated to ease the stress of market folks who ply the road on daily basis.

“Even with my four wheel drive, I still had difficulties using these roads, I hope this comes to help all of us to ease the stress of using these roads for our daily activities”.

The MP who is also a member of the roads and transport committee in Parliament said plans were underway to get a contractor to asphalt the stretch.

The construction would connect the communities and open up the Area for robust economic activities to positively aid growth and development.

Some bridges have also been fixed to check flooding he noted, adding;

“We just got done with the bridge at Kissi and Aburansa is 90 percent, these are all infrastructure that are useful to the people”.

In the same vein, Mr Atta Mills said he had provided clean water for nine communities, which had water supply problems for over 20 years, adding that, some got pipe-borne water while others were provided with boreholes.

Expressing their joy and excitement, some residents who spoke to the GNA said the facelift, given these routes would make commuting very easy for them.

Madam Araba Aledewaa, a farmer said she had huge problems plying the route to get her to produce to Elmina or Cape Coast because drivers charged exorbitant fares.

Another resident, Mr Afranie Addo also a farmer, described the road as a death trap and was of the hope that it will be asphalted soon.

He further thanked the MP for his thoughtfulness and urged him to ensure the quick asphalting of the stretch.