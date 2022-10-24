KEEA to become ‘NDC stronghold’

Mr John Quiacoo, the newly elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency has vowed to maintain the Constituency as the stronghold of the Party in the Central Region.

He said the visible signs of economic desperation and hopelessness had eroded the political fortunes of NPP aside it failed campaign promises, making the NDC more attractive.

Addressing scores of party supporters after the Constituency elections on Saturday, Mr Eshun who retained his post for the third time, thanked all party faithful for their support in diverse ways.

He declared, “we are working hard to maintain the constituency as the stronghold of the party in the Central Region.”

Mr Quaicoo polled 776 out of the total vote of 1,473 to beat his contender, Mr Michael Asmah under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Francis Aduabeh won the Vice Chairmanship slot whilst Anthony Worronto Eshun, Judith Biney, Nelson Kojo Botsio, Comfort Ansah, Irene Aidoo, Frank Ahyiechovi, Ato Bonsu, Martin Adu Yaboah, were elected as additional executive members.

For the Secretary position, Charles Entsuah emerged the winner, after a keen competition with Cosmos Anthony Cobbinah and Bernard Benyah.

Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim won the Zongo Caucus position as against his sole contender, Hussein Yahya.

Mr Obed Aduko Ayine was elected the communication Officer in a close contest with Mr Joseph Baidoo, whilst the Deputy Communications Officer went to Mr Joseph Arkoh.

The Youth Organiser went to Mr Matthew Attipo as against Messrs Dacosta Woode and Ekow Cantah and the Deputy Youth Organiser was won by Mr Samuel Cobbinah and the Women’s Organiser position was won by Ms Vivian Sortoh.

Mr Francis Obeng was elected as treasurer.

Later, Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for KEEA told the Ghana News Agency one of the major goals of the NDC was to ensure that the party won the 2024 elections to continue with its good works.

Declaring “Victory in 2024; that’s our goal, that’s our task, and by the Grace of God, we will achieve that.

“Since the return to constitutional rule in the Fourth Republic, the NDC has presented itself as the most dominant force in Ghanaian politics.”

That, he said, had been made possible by what he described as “a culture of sacrifice and commitment to firm up its core values”.

The MP said the party believed in the principles of democratic accountability, respect for human rights, the rule of law, economic freedom and social justice, saying those values had stood the test of time and must continue to guide the party’s actions now and in the future.