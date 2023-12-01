Keely-Jade Brewer Honoured for ‘Media Excellence’ at Ghana Models Awards 2023

Radio host Keely-Jade Brewer of Asaase Radio was honored during the weekend for her show of talent as a model in the media space in Ghana.

She was presented with the award for ‘Model in Media Excellence’ on Saturday at Cee Jay Studios in Accra.

She was described as an icon and proof that indeed models too can do more than just ‘looking beautiful’. Her award was presented to her by the Boss of Homi Tv Enoch Ofosu Mensah.

Speaking in an interview after the event, the Founder of Ghana Models Awards Jerry Wonder Sampson said, Keely is an example of how models should portray themselves in public.

“Keely makes all of us proud because she maintains her status as a professional model and still takes her other job as a radio host equally seriously. And the best part is that she is good at it…

This is what we want to see other models doing to change the perception in Ghana about models as ‘beauty and glamour dolls”, he said.

Keely Jade-Brewer is a radio host at Asaase Radio in Ghana and a graduate of Ashesi University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Her professional modeling portfolio includes the popular television and print campaign for Bo16 by Ghandour Cosmetics.

Full list of Winners & Honorees at Ghana Models Awards 2023:

1) Overall Model of the Year (Female) – Aisha Napari

2) Overall Model of the Year (Male) – Clinton Samuel

3) Editorial Model of the Year (Male) – Kenny Jim Parku

4) Editorial Model of the Year (Female) – Cecilia Annor Barnieh

5) Commercial Model of the Year (Male) – Sumani Muritala

6) Commercial Model of the Year (Female) – Adwoa Takyiwa Micah

7) Runway Model of the Year (Male) – Edem Debrah

8) Runway Model of the Year (Female) – Aisha Napari

9) Fitness Model of the Year – Ibrahim Abdul Hateef

11) Plus Size Model of the Year – Suad Issaka

12) Catwalk Trainer & Choreography of the Year – Tyrone J. Bossman

13) Under Wear Model of the Year – Kenny Jim Parku

14) Video Vixen of the Year – Zobi (Lynx Entertainment)

16) Discovery of the Year – Akosua Mavis (REG Models)

17) Most Promising Female Model of the Year – Mandeya Mashud

18) Most Promising Male Model of the Year – Glenn Zime

19) Model Beauty Queen of the Year – Regina Aboagyewa

20) MakeUp House/ Artist of the Year – Adekies Makeover

21) Bikini/ Lingerie Model of the Year – Portia Gana

22) Promising Model Agency of the Year – Iconz Models

23) Model Agency of the Year – Godzy Modelling Agency

Honorees:

24) Business Drive Award – Hannah Oluwatobi Eniola

25) BreakOut Model of the Year – Sharon Sampson (Black Queens)

26) Model with a Purpose – Gifty B

27) Model in Media Excellence Award – Keely Jade Brewer

28) Visionary Leadership Award – Moses Quaye a.k.a ‘Bra Sugah’

29) Consistency Award – Tyrone J. Bossman

30) Models in Community Service Awards : a) Efya Harmless

b) Portia Gana

c) Regina Aboagyewa

d) Ezta Mawutor

31) The Essence Award – Makaa Evelyn Bladu (REG Models)

32) The Elevation Award – Efya Harmless (Exopa Model Agency)