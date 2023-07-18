Keeny Ice Takes the Music Scene by Storm, Tops iTunes chart

Ghanaian musician Keeny Ice is currently setting the Ghanaian music scene ablaze with his latest single, ‘Frazz,’ featuring Chief One, a nominee for the prestigious Ghana Music Awards’ “New Artiste of the Year.”

Produced by the talented Two Bars, the track, released just a month ago, has already become a sensation, dominating the airwaves and streaming charts. Notably, ‘Frazz’ has secured the coveted #1 spot on Apple Music’s iTunes chart.

Keeny Ice’s meteoric rise continues as ‘Frazz’ notched an impressive 2 million views on TikTok in just a matter of days.

Additionally, the music video for the song skyrocketed to #23 on YouTube’s global trends, further solidifying Keeny Ice’s prominence in the music industry.

The Ghanaian artiste attributes his recent success with ‘Frazz’ to divine intervention and the unwavering support of his fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Renowned for his exceptional songwriting abilities and captivating stage presence, Keeny Ice has consistently captivated audiences with his remarkable talent.

His innate ability to effectively communicate during live performances and media engagements has earned him high praise across various spheres.

With ‘Frazz’ claiming the top spot on iTunes and garnering immense popularity on TikTok and YouTube, Keeny Ice’s star continues to rise, firmly establishing him as Ghana’s hottest musician.

As he continues his artistic journey, the versatile artist remains dedicated to delivering exceptional music that resonates with fans around the world.