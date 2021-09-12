Keep an eye on your child’s digital well-being with HUAWEI MatePad T 10 series’

Growing up, how much time did you spend glued to the TV? In those days, there was really nothing better to do after school than to go home, toss your backpack aside, throw your feet up and enjoy your favourite cartoons or plug in the games console and put in some quality hours.

Fast forward to 2020: TV programmes are not as central to entertainment as they were due to the much wider selection of content available online, and games consoles are now your kids’ favourite pastime. Instead of the big screen, many children today prefer smaller, more manageable and interactive screens – tablets.

To say tablets have taken the world of children entertainment by storm would not be an overstatement. If you asked a kid today whether they preferred a tablet or any given physical toy, there is a good chance he or she will pick the former.

However, like everything, tablets should be enjoyed in moderation. That is why it is of utmost importance to set up boundaries and safe zones for children even in the digital world. Fortunately this is made easy with HUAWEI MatePad T 10s.

Featuring the Kids Corner feature, it offers a safe digital playground that gives all the essential features children need, and comes with a range of parental control and eye protection features that help parents manage their children while keeping the kids’ eyes healthy.

Available by default on the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s, Kids Corner comes with four functions: Recording, Camera, Multimedia and Kids Painting. Recording and Camera allow children to capture the sights and sounds they find interesting, while Kids Painting gives them a blank digital canvas plus tools to express their creativity with.

All their creations are saved in the Multimedia folder, where they can also access media files you – their parent – share with them.

Do you have a fun short video that you want to watch with your child? Simply put that file into the Kids Corner Multimedia folder to share the experience with your child.

Parental control options can be accessed by tapping the cog icon located at the top left corner of the UI. Customisation options on offer include; app limits, add apps, and more. To make sure your children are not spending too much time playing and not studying, you can set usage time limits on the panel.

Upon reaching the limit, the tablet will suspend all activities until a pre-set amount of time has passed. You can also set exemptions for certain apps – like educational apps – so that your children retain access to them even after they have reached the usage limit for the day.

In addition to time and app management, there is also a content management section where you can decide what images, videos that your children can see in their Kids Corner.

For maximum safety, you can also set the tablet so that it cannot be used while it is being charged. The panel is locked behind a password, so you do not have to worry about having the settings fiddled with while you are not paying attention.

You will also find a range of six eye protection features that help you keep your children’s eyes bright and healthy. The eye protection features on HUAWEI MatePad T 10s include blue light filter, distance alerts, posture alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode.

First among all the eye protection features you can select is the blue light filter. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, the blue light filter can effectively reduce blue light and adjust the screen to show warmer colours, relieving eye fatigue and protecting user eyesight. This is perfect for your child who may spend a lot of time in front of the tablet learning or having fun.

HUAWEI MatePad T 10s includes a distance sensor. With distance alert enabled, the tablet will remind your child to maintain a healthy distance between the tablet and themselves while using it. Sometimes children lie down while using the tablet, which could be detrimental to their eyesight in the long run.

The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s can detect whether the user is using the tablet with proper posture with the gravity sensor. Moreover, if you have posture alerts enabled in Kids Corner, the tablet will prompt the user to resume proper posture and sit up while using the device.

The brightness alert feature is also available to prevent children from using the tablet in dark and dim or overly bright environments. With its built-in ambient light sensor, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s can detect surrounding light conditions and remind your child not to use tablets in insufficient lighting.

If you travel a lot with your children, you may also want to enable bumpy road alerts. Using the tablet while moving or riding on a car can strain the eyes, which may lead to fatigue and myopia. Bumpy road alert detects whether the tablet is shaking while in use – and if so, it would remind the user to pause their activity and resume only when they can use the tablet stably.

The e-Book mode on mimics the effects of e-Ink by adjusting the colours on the screen. With that enabled, you and your child can enjoy reading materials with the same joy as you would get from a dedicated eBook reader.

When you are in the market for a new child-friendly tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s with its Kids Corner and all the features it includes such as; Its stunning 10.1-inch display, solid audio features, much needed eye protection features, smooth and interactive multitasking in addition to its sleek, slim and easy to hold design, is definitely worth considering.