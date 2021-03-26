Based on interviews with thousands of girl’s shows that three areas highlighted by the bill should be prioritized as strategic areas to ensure there is greater progress globally.

First, guaranteeing access to a safe, quality education should be a minimum standard for all schools in Africa. Girls, and their parents, need to feel that girls can learn free from physical punishment or sexual exploitation or abuse by teachers or other students.

The journey to school, and access to toilets, must be safe. Students should be taught key subjects, including comprehensive sexuality education, by qualified teachers.

Second, removing secondary school tuition fees is crucial for increasing enrollment, retention, and tackling sexual exploitation related to school costs. But consideration should also be given to removing indirect costs, such as transportation and uniforms, and subsidizing the most economically in danger students.

Finally, including all students in education strategies should be non-negotiable. African governments should be supported to focus on truly tackling the many obstacles and discrimination faced by those girls most likely to be excluded.

Teachers should be trained to fully engage and teach girls with disabilities, adolescent mothers who are students, and girls. This means providing accommodations and additional support to guarantee justice in learning. Governments should be able to demonstrate that compulsory education laws apply equally to these groups.

For adolescent girls especially, many factors feed into their ability to stay in school do they have enough money to pay tuition fees? Do their parents value their education? Are there safe bathrooms, essential for when girls are on their periods? Will teachers sexually harass them?

For too many, the onset of teenage years signals the beginning of a very susceptible period in their lives. For decades, the International Community’s has been a leading donor to education globally, investing significant resources on girls’ education and health and on ending violations that harm girls’ chances to realize their right to secondary education.

To introduce results-based funding and provide assistance, among other strategies, to tackle the main barriers affecting girls. Have signaled that supporting girls’ education Africa is still important as a country.

Education is a basic human right and key to improving people’s quality of life. Despite this fact, thousands of women and girls in Africa lack the same access to quality education as men and boys as well.

There is still much progress to be made in ensuring gender equality in education in the Africa; these facts about girls’ education in Africa can provide a model for other African.

In Africa, far more boys attend school than girls. In Africa, primary school enrollment rates are roughly equal: from 2015-2019, the primary school enrollment rate for boys was 89.7 percent; for girls, it was 90.9 percent.

The rate of crime in the townships, in which thousands live, particularly gender-based violence, is extremely high compared to those in the suburbs of major cities. Many schools are far from children’s homes, forcing children to walk long distances to school. This exposes girls to the risk of violence on their travels to and from school.

Violence against girls in school is a serious issue in Africa. Girls face sexual harassment and assault in schools from both fellow students and teachers. These occurrences cause girls to fear going to school, and some to stop going altogether. Girls cannot learn well under these circumstances. Various programs have been developed to work to improve girls’ education in Africa.

For girls to be successful, they need equal access to a quality education. Though there are many challenges among these facts about girls’ education in Africa, these initiatives not only improve girls’ education in Africa, but they also provide an example by which other developing countries can improve their education systems for girls.