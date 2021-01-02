A traditional ruler has emphasised the need for Ghanaians to keep observing the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prevention protocols strictly to avoid a second wave of the pandemic in the country.

Nana Owusu Boadu Ayeboafo, the Akwamuhene of Kenyasi Number Two Traditional Area said the spread of the virus was at its peak during the cold weather season as was pertaining to the United States of America and the some of the European countries now.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on behalf of Odeneho Kwabena Nsiah Ababio, the paramount chief on Thursday at Kenyasi Number Two in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, Nana Ayeboafo noted Ghana too was entering the cold weather season where the virus mostly spread.

Hence, every Ghanaian must abide by the directives and adhere to all safety protocols and other preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease and stem its spread, he explained.

In that case, if the individual Ghanaian ensured personal safety, the country might not experience a second wave, Nana Ayeboafo stated. and added even if there would be positive cases of the pandemic, there might not be much recorded figures.

He noted if the nation did not record more figures, government’s expenditure in managing the cases would be minimal and more financial resources could be channeled into other areas of national development.

Touching on the Election 2020, Nana Ayeboafo advised Ghanaians, either as winners or losers not to allow the outcome and its attendant court issues to affect “our daily work output”, saying “we must be focused on our works and productivities” for the continuous progress of the country.