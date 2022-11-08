Keep schools opened, supervise students – GES directs heads of public schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Regional and District Directors of Education to ensure that heads of public Kindergarten, Primary, Junior and Senior High Schools keep the schools opened.

It asked them to also ensure that the heads mobilised their management teams to supervise all children, who reported to school, ensuring their safety and well-being as they awaited further directives from the Service.

A statement issued by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head, Public Relations Unit, GES, said Management had read from the media that the three Teacher Unions in the Pre-Tertiary Education sector declared withdrawal of their services effective Friday November 4, 2022, thus the call on the heads to keep the schools functional.

The leadership of the three Teacher Unions comprising the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Ghana National Association of Teachers and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, declared strike on Friday, November 04, 2022.

The industrial action comes after the expiration of an ultimatum the Unions gave Government to rescind its decision on the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah, the new Director-General of GES.

They resolved to continue the industrial action after an inconclusive meeting with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on notice of the strike on Friday, November 04, 2022.

The statement advised parents to remain calm and be assured that GES was closely monitoring the situation and would advise on the way forward accordingly.

Meanwhile the meeting, which was inconclusive and rescheduled to Monday, November 07, 2022 is currently ongoing at the Employment Ministry.