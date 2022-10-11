Keep Trust in God At All Times – Rev Kumah

Reverend Albert Kumah, Districts Pastor of Evangelical Presbyterian E.P church in Tamale said Christian’s should put their trust and faith into practice by continually praying to God thanking him for his blessings.

He said Christians should trust and thank God even in their difficult times.

Reverend Kumah said this during his send off service organized by E.P Church Tamale congregation .

He said many Christians want to trust God when times are good, when times feel difficult, it is even more important for them to thank God for everything.

“God’s unchanging character can give us a firm foundation when things feel unsteady and uncertain He added.

Reverend Kumah advised Christians to get to know God personally by having close relationship with him through prayers and also studying the bible to learn more about him to build strong faith and trust.

He urged Christians to build the capacity of the youth in Christ to enhance Christianity faith.