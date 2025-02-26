Keeping hope alive through inheritance

The Biblical tradition of God’s care for widows

By: Jonathan Mensah

In response to a question asked by the Sadducees about marriage after the resurrection that who would marry a woman who was married seven times in life ,Jesus told them that there is no marriage in the resurrection The Sadducees pretended that seven brothers all married the same woman, one after the other.None of them had children. In the scenario they asked Jesus who would be married to the woman in the resurrection.

Jesus replied that in the resurrection there is no marriage.Jesus further stated that it is true that one day dead people will become alive again.You have read in the Bible about what God said to you:” I am the God of Abraham. I am the God of Isaac and I am the God of Jacob.”God is not the God of people who are dead.He is the God of people who are alive.What the Bible means should be clear all the time.It does not mean God was the God of Abraham while Abraham was alive.And so it means that Abraham,Isaac and Jacob are still alive.

They are waiting for the resurrection.The Sadducees and Pharisees both believe the Bible but Jesus said that they did not understand.These groups read the Bible with their own interpretation. They decided for themselves what the words meant. The Sadducees hoped to prove that the resurrection of the dead was impossible.Their question about which of the seven brothers would keep the one wife that all of them had married was based on Levirate marriage custom.

Since God makes known His will clearly in the scriptures, the want of acquaintance with them is the source and cause of all errors.If we are going to know the truth, we must know the Bible.We should take the time to study it personally and to hear it preached and taught accurately so that we may not err as the Sadducees did.”You are wrong,because you know neither the scriptures nor the power of God “.How often is the same thing repeated in our day.?People criticise and deride the message of the kingdom because they neither understand nor want to understand its principles.

The culture of the ancient Hebrews is closely connected to their religion which is still alive today, and many people follow basically the same rules as their ancestors. The main sources of exploring Hebrew legal and social customs are the Holy Bible and comments of Hebrew scholars.In the first book of the Bible,Genesis,we can read the story of Judah’s sons. The elder of them,named Er,married a woman named Tamar and then died.His brother Onan was told by Judah to give Tamar an offspring as the custom demands.

If Onan had a child with Tamar, the child would be considered to be a child of Er.Onan did not want to engender somebody else’s child, so he was interrupting coitus,which is spilling his seed on the ground.This was described as doing evil and he was slayed by God. The story continues with Tamar having the right to marry another brother of Er named Shelah but his father hesitated to allow the marriage to take place.Tamar finally seduced Judah and had twin sons with him and reached justice in terms of her rights to have children.

Nevertheless,it was not a case of true levirate.Tamar’s child is not considered to be son of Er but of Judah. The law in the Bible addresses the temptation for people to be unjust and dishonest in their dealings with others.To use different measurements and different weights in ways that would presumably advantage the person who is doing that, and disadvantaged the person they are dealing with.

The GADangme tribe in Ghana still practice levirate marriage as a custom when a man is obligated to marry the widow of his deceased brother if he died without children.God’s purpose for levirate marriage was to ensure that the deceased man’s name would not be forgotten.But a brother should only marry his sister-in-law out of a sincere desire to fulfill the commandment and not for other reasons such as monetary and sensual motives. If the levirate couple are intimate with each other and their intention is not to fulfill the commandments but rather they are attracted to each other’s beauty or personality,then they have transgressed.

The custom involves three contracting parties. The first is the deceased husband,to whom the practice accords the right to have an heir so that his name will not be blotted out from society. The second one is the childless widow,a vulnerable member of society, who by marrying her late husband’s brother can find both economic support and the prospect of a child.Finally,there is the levir, the late husband’s brother, who appears to be the one with the least to gain from the levirate marriage.While he receives a wife with little or no outlay, he is required to father a child,more specifically a son for his brother,who will not be considered his own.

In the event of a refusal to contract such a marriage by the deceased brother, the biblical text allows for the alternative ceremony, the halizah to be enacted in the presence of the elders by allowing the widow of the deceased brother to pull a sandal off the levir’s foot,spitting in his face and declaring that this shall be done to the man who will not build up his brother’s family line.After the halizah,both the levir and the widow are released from levirate duty.

Levirate marriage which can still be practiced today was enacted in response to a range of socio-economic factors,often enforced by religious or cultural rules.Nowadays levirate marriages are uncommon in most societies.Curtailed by religious authorities and made economically less attractive by the expansion of women’s property rights and access to wealth, the levirate marriage is in decline overall,even in the very communities that practiced it regularly in the past.

If the levirate marriage seems to be disappearing in most places,one has to remember that customary practices are not dying out everywhere at the same time, but in some cases the trend is even reversing.By keeping the inheritance within the family,this law of levirate marriage kept alive the hope of an earthly resurrection of the family name.We see this in the book of Ruth. The wealthy Bethlehem landowner Boaz gave this hope of resurrection and eternal inheritance to the widow Ruth when he became her bridegroom and she,his bride.

The hope of our spiritual,eternal resurrection and inheritance was fulfilled when Jesus Christ became the bridegroom of all chosen people,Gentiles and Jews,creating a marriage covenant with all those who enter into that covenant with Him.Those who become His bride receive His eternal inheritance.All believers who put their hope in Jesus Christ as saviour have the hope of the resurrection sealed into their spirit.

Jonathan Mensah

London

United Kingdom