Silkeborg IF defender, Kees Luijckx has endorsed Ghanaian attacker – Kudus Mohammed to succeed at Ajax Amsterdam.

The Right to Dream Academy grandaunt signed a 5-year contract for Eredivisie club, Ajax Amsterdam for €9 million.

Born in Beverwijk, Netherlands, Luijckx played with Kudus Mohammed in the Danish League and saw the prospect in the Ghanaian before he left FC Nordsjælland to join the European giant [Ajax].

“It is a huge amount for Nordsjaelland. That amount will put pressure on Ajax for Kudus himself. Anyway, there is always pressure when you play at a top club,” as quoted by footballghana.com

“I saw a statistic pass that he has made the most successful dribbles in all of Europe. Then you can think: well, in the Danish league.

“But on the other hand: many teams play defensive here. He always takes the initiative, which makes him an attractive player for the public”.

Kudus made his official debut for FC Nordsjælland in 2018, in a 0-2 defeat against Brøndby IF and went ahead to make 57 appearances, scoring 15 goals for the Danish side.

