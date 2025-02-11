Kejetia Market Faces Mounting Electricity Debt and Billing Dispute

Management at Kumasi City Markets, which operates the bustling Kejetia Market, has confirmed that its outstanding electricity debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana now stands at approximately GH¢1.6million—a figure that sharply contrasts with earlier reports of just GH¢400,000.

According to Kofi Duffour, Manager at Kumasi City Markets Ltd., the facility had accumulated a total debt of roughly GH¢2.8million by the end of January 2025, though more than GH¢1.2million has already been paid under a negotiated repayment plan.

Duffour explained that the market’s monthly electricity bill exceeds GH¢1million, but due to non-payment by some traders, the full amounts are not being settled.

The situation has raised concerns among traders about the risk of an eventual disconnect from the national grid. Emmanuel Kwarteng, Public Relations Officer of the Kumasi City Market Traders Union, voiced apprehension that the looming debt could lead ECG to cut off power, potentially crippling market operations. He highlighted a contentious aspect of the billing system: about one-third of the accumulated debt originates from roughly 554 shops that remain unoccupied or non-operational, yet continue to incur charges. Kwarteng believes that if each shop had its own meter and the market transitioned to solar power for non-essential needs, the billing issues—and by extension the debt—could be significantly mitigated.

Duffour defended the current billing approach, noting that the method was agreed upon jointly by management and trader representatives. He acknowledged that while an initial proposal to charge only operational shops was considered, the traders opposed the change, resulting in the current system where even closed shops are billed. “If non-operational shops had only been billed upon reopening, we wouldn’t have accumulated such a large outstanding debt,” he stated.

This unfolding situation at Kejetia Market underscores a broader challenge faced by communal marketplaces, where shared responsibilities and collective billing can sometimes lead to financial strains. The debate over individual metering versus collective charges is not unique to Kumasi, and similar markets have grappled with the balance between fairness and practicality. Observers suggest that a shift toward more individualized billing systems, coupled with the adoption of alternative energy sources like solar power, might offer a sustainable solution for reducing dependency on conventional electricity and preventing future debt accumulation.

In the meantime, both management and traders are watching closely, aware that any disruption in power could have far-reaching implications not only for the market’s operations but also for the livelihoods of countless vendors and the communities they serve. The situation at Kejetia Market serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the complex interplay between operational costs, regulatory frameworks, and the need for innovative solutions in today’s dynamic economic environment.