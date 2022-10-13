Kejetia market women to lead 2022 Global Handwashing Day Activities

All is set for Ghana to mark the 2022 Global Handwashing Day, one of the biggest global events in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector, marked 15th October annually.

This year’s national event will take place at the reconstructed Kejetia market in Kumasi this Saturday under the global them,“Unite for universal hand hygiene.”

Market women at the modern market centre in the heart of the Ashanti regional capital are expected to play key roles in the activities scheduled to mark the event.

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the state agency under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, leading the WASH sector for the national event has engaged stakeholders, including the market women in Kumasi to build momentum towards another successful and meaningful national celebration.

Theodora Adomako-Adjei, Head of extension services of the CWSA, is optimistic that the event will go a long way to create the needed awareness about effective handwashing as “the best way to prevent communicable diseases as COVID-19 has taught us.”

“The Global Handwashing Day provides a platform for advocacy and action towards increased access and practice of handwashing with soap under clean running water,” She noted

She described handwashing as an important exercise to ensure a healthy being, and “As we prepare towards the commemoration of this year’s Global Handwashing Day, remember handwashing with soap is just not for the prevention of COVID-19.”

“Handwashing is important to achieve benefits beyond disease reduction. It ensures enhanced dignity and general wellbeing,” Mrs. Adomako-Adjei stressed.

As part of the preparation towards the main event, market queens were taken through orientation by the health department of the Church of Christ in Kumasi.

Ahead of the celebration also, there will be a tippy-tap handwashing handwriting and coloring competition this Friday, 14th October, for school children in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Mrs. Adomako-Adjei expressed gratitude to GAMA, UNICEF, the Church of Christ, and WaterAid Ghana for their support towards the event.