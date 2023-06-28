Kekeli Muslim Community congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Muslims across the world have been sent warm wishes ahead of the celebration of the Eid al-Adha festival of sacrifice.

The Kekeli Muslim Community, an Islamic faith based organization, sent the congratulatory message in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mohamed Rabiu Adam Mawuli and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The statement sent warm wishes to Muslims, who have embarked on the pilgrimage to Mecca, “we pray that Allah accepts their supplications, sacrifices and return them safely to their respective countries.”

Eid al-Adha is the festival of sacrifice in commemoration of the great sacrifice offered to Allah (Almighty God) by Prophet Abraham (the great-grand father of faith) through the act of slaughtering his first born son Ishmael, in fulfillment of God’s command which He replaced with a ram.

The statement called on all Muslims, who will be slaughtering during the festival to be mindful of the deadly anthrax disease afflicting animals in some parts of the country.

It cautioned that all symptoms spelt out by the veterinary department in relation to the disease should be looked out for the animals in order to prevent a spread of the disease as Islam was about saving lives.

The statement called on all religious bodies in the country to ensure that the LGBTQ+ advocates “do not succeed in brainwashing the coming generation of humanity with their satanic ideologies.”

It advised that all activities, during the festival and beyond, should be in line with Islamic teachings as well as with the laws of the country “so as to receive the blessings associated with the festival and also not to find ourselves at the wrong side of the law.”

The festival reinforces the connection Muslims have with the Almighty God through responding to the call to sacrifice animals to mark the festival.