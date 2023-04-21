Kekeli Muslim Community wishes Muslims Eid Mubarak

The leadership of Kekeli Muslim Community (KMC) has wished all Muslims across the globe Eid Mubarak as they successfully end the Ramadan fasting.

A statement signed by Mohammed Rabiu Adam Mawuli, the Public Relations Officer of KMC and copied the Ghana News Agency said the Holy month of Ramadan serves as a period for mankind to reflect and submit his entire life to worship only the Almighty God (Allah).

It said the fasting was the fourth pillar in Islam where every sane Muslim was expected to abstain from personal desires such as; food, water, matrimonial intimacy, among others from dawn to sunset.

The statement said Ramadan fasting enable sinful persons to distance themselves from unacceptable acts like smoking, taking in of alcohol, promiscuous intimacy relationship, among others, stating that; “Instead, giving to the needy that manifest during sahoor and iftar, and making supplications to Allah for expiation of sins are highly encouraged.”

The leadership of KMC in Ghana called on all Muslims to continue to exhibit the beautiful moral character adopted during the fasting in their entire lives.

“We want to use this opportunity to solicit for support towards a fruitful Eid Feast for our newly converts in the Volta Region. It is worthy to state that Islam is gaining grounds in the Volta Region.

“Therefore, kind gesture should be directed to the leadership for proper disbursement to the beneficiaries,” the statement said.

They prayed to the Almighty God (Allah) to provide Ghanaians with peace while granting the President and the Vice wisdom to steer the affairs of the country for development. “We also pray for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and other faiths in the country. For together we build a prosperous nation.”