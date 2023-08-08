Kelvin Kay’s debut EP “Bona Fide Lover” arrives August 16

Get ready to set your speakers ablaze as Kelvin Kay, the rising Ghanaian sensation is all geared up to unleash his much-awaited debut EP, “Bona Fide Lover,” on 16th August 2023. With an impressive lineup of six captivating tracks with no features and production from talents such as Dredw, K Junior, Keiron Hoyte, Owu6u, Kofi Cryspher and GomezBeatx. Kelvin Kay’s EP promises to be an exciting body of art showcasing soulful melodies, genuine storytelling, and irresistible grooves with his unique blend of Soul, R&B, Highlife and Afrobeats.

Since bursting onto the scene, Kelvin Kay has been captivating audiences with his unique blend of soulful melodies, mesmerizing vocals, and relatable lyrics. Having already gained significant traction with his three lead singles, ‘Black African Girl,’ ‘Pure Love’ and ‘Right or Wrong,’ Kelvin Kay has been winning hearts both locally and internationally. ‘Black African Girl,’ which became a TikTok sensation has garnered over 2 million views, solidifying Kelvin’s status as an artist to watch.

His most recent single, ‘Right or Wrong,’ has resonated deeply with fans and has climbed the ranks on Apple Music’s R&B charts in Ghana, Chad and Liberia. Additionally, the track has found its way onto various influential editorial playlists, further cementing Kelvin Kay’s position as a rising star in the music scene. Kelvin Kay’s artistry transcends borders, and he has already achieved chart success in multiple countries, including Jamaica, Kenya, Mauritius, Bahrain, Madagascar, Armenia, Cape Verde, Bermuda, and Rwanda. His universal appeal lies in his genuine expression of personal experiences, as he skilfully navigates the intricacies of love, friendship, and life through his music. “I want my music to be a true reflection of my journey and the stories that have shaped me,” says Kelvin Kay.” Each track in “Bona Fide Lover” has a piece of my heart and I can’t wait to share this EP with the world.”

With an unwavering dedication to his craft, Kelvin Kay is determined to carve his name as one of Ghana’s most significant musical exports. As the release date of “Bona Fide Lover” approaches, excitement and anticipation build among his fans and industry insiders alike. The EP’s title, “Bona Fide Lover,” promises to be the central theme of the release, telling the tale of the ups and downs of a boy whose belief in love never wavers. Fans can expect an unforgettable collection of soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt storytelling, and infectious grooves, as Kelvin Kay invites them to join him on an intimate musical journey.

“Music has the power to heal, inspire and unite people from all walks of life,” adds Kelvin Kay. “I want my music to create a genuine connection with my listeners, transcending cultural boundaries and telling stories they can relate to.”

As the countdown begins for the release of “Bona Fide Lover” on 16th August 2023, Kelvin Kay stands poised to make an indelible mark on the world stage. Don’t miss this sensational debut EP from an artist destined for greatness. Kelvin Kay’s “Bona Fide Lover” EP will be available on all major streaming platforms on 16th August, 2023 and is now available for pre-save on Spotify, pre-add on Apple Music, and pre-order on iTunes here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kelvinkay/bona-fide-lover