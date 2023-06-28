Kelvin Kay’s ‘Right or Wrong’ weaves a tale of love and ambition

Embark on a captivating musical journey where the soulful vibes of Bryson Tiller and the seductive charm of Trey Songz converge. Step into a world where dreams of being a music superstar intertwine with matters of the heart. Join Kelvin Kay, an exceptional Accra-based R&B and Afrobeats artist who brings raw emotion to his soundscapes, as he unveils his new single titled ‘Right or Wrong’ from his upcoming EP “Bona Fide Lover.” Listen here: https://kelvinkay.fanlink.to/rightorwrong

Produced by Trinidad and Tobago native Keiron Hoyte (ogoshhoyte) and mixed and mastered by Gomezbeatx, ‘Right or Wrong’ showcases an impeccable level of artistry. Kelvin Kay’s vocal prowess shines through as he delivers a breathtaking performance, effortlessly hitting every note with precision and emotion. This intense R&B song delves into the story of Kelvin Kay’s love for his girl and his desire of becoming a music superstar, a tale that captures the delicate balance between chasing a lifelong passion and nurturing a romantic commitment.

Kelvin Kay paints a vivid picture of a bustling musician’s life in the studio, where every beat and melody comes to life. Despite his demanding schedule, he always carves out precious moments for his beloved. However, lately, she has begun to feel neglected and unimportant, her significance fading amidst the whirlwind of the studio. It is at this crossroads that Kelvin Kay realizes the need to rekindle their love and prioritize her above all else.

Artistically evoking nostalgia by incorporating the timeless lyrics “cigarette si ma no” from Gyedu Blay Ambolley’s iconic Highlife track ‘Abrantsie,’ Kelvin Kay pays homage to the rich musical heritage of Ghana. This evocative interpolation has become a defining element embraced by Ghana’s burgeoning artists, including notable examples like Joey B’s ‘Cigarette’ and recently, Black Sherif’s hit single ‘Kwaku the Traveler.’

Kelvin Kay’s distinctive soundscapes, with his poignant lyrics and exceptional vocal ability, will strike a chord with R&B enthusiasts and music lovers of all genres. ‘Right or Wrong’ is the perfect addition to any R&B playlist, delivering an intense and soul-stirring experience that showcases Kelvin Kay’s immense talent and ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.