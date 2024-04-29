Kelvin Tutu and Freddie Gambini Collaborate on “Let You Go”

Ghanaian sensation Kelvin Tutu has unleashed a captivating AfroFusion record titled “Let You Go,” featuring the remarkable lyricist Freddie Gambini. The track is a melodic masterpiece that promises an unforgettable sonic experience for listeners, showcasing Kelvin Tutu’s exceptional artistry and musical prowess.

Fresh off his debut feature on BBC1Xtra in the UK, Kelvin Tutu is rapidly gaining recognition and spreading comfort and reassurance to his ever-growing fan base and his beloved significant other. “Let You Go” embodies an eclectic blend of Twi and irresistible melodies, reflecting Kelvin Tutu’s commitment to delivering an immersive and emotionally resonant musical journey.

The collaboration with lyricist Freddie Gambini of 99PHACES adds a memorable 16-bar verse that amplifies the melodic hook, ensuring a lasting impact on listeners. Kelvin Tutu’s raw emotions shine through on this track, infusing it with an exceptional sonic vibe and remarkable replay value for all audiences.

“Let You Go” is now available on all major music platforms, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the enchanting sounds of Kelvin Tutu and Freddie Gambini’s collaborative artistry.

Listen on all platforms here https://push.fm/fl/3vtg8zew