Kelvin Tutu Shares His Life Journey in ‘KILIMANJARO’

Born with dreams and willing to sustain them beyond the shores of doubt, unbelief, and challenges, KELVIN TUTU returns with a brand new single. The song titled ‘KILIMANJARO’ is his frst release this year.
The song ‘KILIMANJARO’ combines soul and melodies to draw in listeners and provide a standout music experience of Motivation, Energy and Good Vibes as the young artist flexes his lyrical wit. The song like BNXN’s breakout song ‘OUTSIDE’ is an Afro-Fusion record that recounts his life experience and his climb to success.
The young Kelvin Tutu known within the Ghanaian music community for his distinct Afro-Fusion style and banging single ‘FA KY3’ featuring Younga101 has had a great year growing a music community behind the scene with a pause on releases, and has performed at a few music events and concerts in Accra in the past few months. These music concerts have helped expose a connective audience to his sound and brand.
The song ‘KILIMANJARO’ is a refreshing new sound that Kelvin Tutu hopes to use in deepening connection with his fans in Ghana and across the world, as he gears himself to make a resounding statement with his follow-up songs and his debut EP.