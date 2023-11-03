Kelvin Tutu Shares His Life Journey in ‘KILIMANJARO’

Born with dreams and willing to sustain them beyond the shores of doubt, unbelief, and challenges, KELVIN TUTU returns with a brand new single. The song titled ‘KILIMANJARO’ is his frst release this year.

The song ‘KILIMANJARO’ combines soul and melodies to draw in listeners and provide a standout music experience of Motivation, Energy and Good Vibes as the young artist flexes his lyrical wit. The song like BNXN’s breakout song ‘OUTSIDE’ is an Afro-Fusion record that recounts his life experience and his climb to success.