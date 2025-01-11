Kelvyn Boy Announces Plans for New Album Release in 2025

Ghanaian musician Kelvyn Boy has confirmed that he will be releasing an album this year. The announcement came after a fan on X (formerly Twitter) inquired whether the artist would drop an EP or an album. Kelvyn Boy simply responded with “Album.”

This year’s album will follow the release of his 2020 project Black Star, a 15-track album that showcased his musical versatility and artistry. Black Star featured collaborations with top producers such as Anel Worldwide, Kel P, Liquid Beatz, Ugly Beatz, Willobeatz, Myx Quest, and Samsney.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting what Kelvyn Boy will bring to the table with this new body of work, which promises to be another reflection of his evolving musical journey. With the anticipation building, Kelvyn Boy is poised to make a significant mark in the Ghanaian music scene this year.