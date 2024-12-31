Kelvyn Boy Performs Stonebwoy’s “Kpoo Keke” Amid Rift, Highlighting Tension in Dancehall Scene

Despite the public fallout between Stonebwoy and his former protégé, Kelvyn Boy, the young artist recently performed the hit song Kpoo Keke at King Promise’s Promised Land concert.

The track, which features Kelvyn Boy alongside Stonebwoy, received an enthusiastic response from the crowd, with fans energetically singing along as he performed.

The performance comes just days after Stonebwoy, in an interview in Kumasi, expressed regret over his relationship with Kelvyn Boy, even suggesting that he nearly lost his life due to the young artist’s actions. Stonebwoy, in what appeared to be an emotional revelation, declared that he would no longer associate with Kelvyn Boy, whom he had once mentored and introduced to the music scene.

Kelvyn Boy’s response was swift and pointed. Taking to social media, he publicly expressed his shock and dismay over Stonebwoy’s accusations. The artist accused his former mentor of sabotaging his career with underhanded tactics, which he described as “mafia” behavior. He was particularly taken aback by Stonebwoy’s claim that he had been a threat to his life, calling it an unfounded and damaging statement. Kelvyn Boy’s comments indicate a deep sense of betrayal, suggesting that the alleged mistreatment had affected not only his professional trajectory but also his personal relationship with Stonebwoy.

The tension between the two artists, once considered a strong mentor-protégé pairing, highlights the challenges within the competitive landscape of the dancehall and reggae music industry. Mentorship, often a key part of career development in the industry, can sometimes lead to friction, especially when power dynamics shift. For Kelvyn Boy, performing Kpoo Keke despite the rift demonstrates a complex reality where professional ties can coexist with personal conflict, though not without underlying tension.

This ongoing drama between Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy has sparked discussions within the music industry and among their fanbases. Their relationship’s deterioration underscores the pressures that come with success in the entertainment industry and raises important questions about how personal and professional conflicts are managed in high-profile careers. How this feud will ultimately affect their reputations and futures in the music business remains uncertain, but it is clear that the rift is far from over.