Kelvynboy Accuses Stonebwoy of “Mafia Tactics” as Tensions Between the Two Dancehall Stars Escalate

Ghanaian music star, Kelvynboy, took to social media recently to accuse fellow artist Stonebwoy of sabotaging his career with what he described as “mafia tactics.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kelvynboy claimed that Stonebwoy’s actions had turned a significant portion of the Ghanaian public against him, making it increasingly difficult for him to achieve his professional goals.

The controversy between the two dancehall stars has been brewing for some time, and Kelvynboy’s latest remarks suggest a deeper rift. In his post, he expressed frustration over what he perceived as Stonebwoy’s deliberate efforts to undermine him. “What exactly do you want from me, nigga? You have defamed me, turned the majority of Ghanaians against me because you’re a saint and you can never do no wrong,” Kelvynboy wrote.

Despite the accusations, the rising artist remained resolute in his belief that his success is ultimately guided by divine favor, adding, “I no dey fit rise to the heights I for dey mainly because of your mafia tactics but Grace dey speak for me regardless…”

Kelvynboy’s accusations have reignited discussions about the ongoing feud between him and Stonebwoy, which has sparked public interest for years. The rivalry, which began when Kelvynboy left Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group, has often been marked by verbal exchanges and accusations of sabotage. This latest post adds another layer to an already complex relationship and raises questions about the dynamics of the Ghanaian music industry, where such high-profile conflicts often play out in the public eye.

While Kelvynboy remains optimistic about his future, the tension between the two stars reflects deeper issues within the dancehall community, with allegations of power struggles and industry gatekeeping. The public fallout has certainly captured the attention of fans, but it remains to be seen whether the animosity between Kelvynboy and Stonebwoy will escalate further or if the two will find a way to resolve their differences.