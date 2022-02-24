Kelyvn Boy granted GH¢200k bail

Kelvin Brown, aka “Kelyvn Boy”, a musician who was nabbed for allegedly assaulting his baby Mama has been granted GHC 200,000 bail with two sureties by the Adentan Circuit Court.

Kelvin Boy was on Monday February 21, remanded into police custody by the court.

The court was to consider his bail on Wednesday February 23, this year, however, his lawyers filed for an abridgement of time for the bail application to be heard on Tuesday February 22.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah admitted Kelyvn Boy to bail and adjourned the matter to March 18.

The prosecution has been ordered to file disclosures.

Kelyvn Boy pleaded not guilty to defilement.

The case of prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, is that the complainant, Deborah Kponyi, was a trader and had been in a relationship with Kelvyn Boy for more than 10 years.

The prosecution said together, they had two daughters.

It said the “relationship has been full of abuse,” and that the accused and the complainant used to stay together but the singer packed and left the house for a new place.

The prosecution said one of their children fell sick and needed medical attention, so Ms Kponyi contacted the savings and loan company where they saved money but was told the account was empty.

It said the complainant tried to reach Kelvyn Boy to inform him of the need to take their sick daughter to a hospital for medical attention but to no avail.

The prosecution said Ms Kponyi saw the accused’s vehicle and trailed it but realised that it was a lady who was driving the vehicle.

It said the complainant approached the lady and asked the whereabouts of the accused.

The prosecution said the lady called the accused who came down from a two-storey building and allegedly attacked the complainant, pushed her down and stamped her ribs.

The prosecution said the accused allegedly pushed the complainant out of the house and used an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times until she was rescued by a motorbike rider who took her to the singer’s house.

It said a few minutes later, one Kelvin, a worker at the complainant’s shop, called to inform her that the accused had allegedly come to the shop and made away with her speaker, Nasco 32-inch TV set and two chairs valued at ¢5,500.