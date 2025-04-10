Kemi Olunloyo Distances Herself from Family After Death of Former Governor Father

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has publicly severed ties with the Olunloyo family in the wake of the passing of her father, former Oyo State Governor Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo. The former governor died on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

In a series of personal and emotionally charged posts shared on Facebook, Kemi Olunloyo stated that she would not be accepting condolences over her father’s death, citing years of emotional and physical distress she attributes to his actions within the family.

“My father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, is two different people,” she wrote. “He was one person to the world; he was another person to the family.”

Describing her late father as a public intellectual who presented a carefully curated image to society, she accused him of causing deep rifts within the family. She alleged that, behind closed doors, he inflicted lasting psychological harm on his children.

“My father destroyed our family unit; my father tortured us as kids. He tortured us emotionally and physically. My father ruined the family unit,” she stated.

Kemi also refuted public perceptions that she was her father’s favored child, claiming instead that the narrative was a façade designed to serve his public image. “My father marketed me as his favourite daughter and child to the world. But I was far from being his favourite. My father used me for a lot of things,” she said.

In one of the more controversial revelations, Kemi alleged that her father was deeply involved in traditional spiritual practices, commonly referred to as juju in West Africa. “My father was into juju heavily. My father was into occult practices,” she claimed. She added that she confronted him about this during his 80th birthday, after which he reportedly turned to Christianity, seeking spiritual guidance from Pastor E.A. Adeboye.

Despite the turbulent relationship, Kemi noted that she has chosen to forgive him. However, she made it clear that she has cut ties with the wider family and wishes for her personal decision to be respected.

“I have forgiven my Dad for everything he did. But you don’t know what’s going on in my family and I don’t know what’s going on in your family,” she said.

Reflecting on her mother’s experience, she lamented how her father, despite his academic achievements—including earning a Ph.D. at age 26—ultimately embraced polygamy in a manner that, she says, fractured their family dynamic.

“My mother married an intellectual, a man who got his Ph.D. at 26 years old. And he turned into a polygamist. Not that polygamists are not good, but the way it happened to my family,” she added.

As tributes pour in for the late statesman, Kemi’s statements offer a contrasting and deeply personal account that underscores the complexities often hidden behind public legacies.