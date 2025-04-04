Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra launches 10-year anniversary celebrations

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra has officially launched its 10-year anniversary celebrations under the theme Celebrating a Decade of Luxury. The grand launch, held on April 3, 2025, brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and distinguished guests to mark this significant milestone.

The event, masterfully hosted by the renowned Akua Sika, set the perfect tone for a ceremony of nostalgia and forward-looking aspirations. Guests were treated to a captivating journey through Kempinski’s illustrious history, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s hospitality industry since its inception in 2015.

In his address, the General Manager, Mr. Hanno Barkhoff, reflected on the hotel’s achievements over the past decade. “Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra has become synonymous with luxury, excellence, and world-class hospitality. From hosting high-profile guests to pioneering award-winning training programmes, our journey has been remarkable. We remain committed to redefining hospitality, giving back to the community we find ourselves in and making a lasting impact,” he said. The hotel’s unwavering commitment to its staff and service excellence has also earned it the prestigious Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for four consecutive years.

A cultural troupe added a traditional flair to the celebration with an energetic appellation that paid homage to Kempinski’s journey. Theodora Yebuah, Assistant Marketing Manager at Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra unveiled the exciting lineup of anniversary activities, emphasising the hotel’s focus on staff recognition, community engagement, and guest experiences.

The keynote address was delivered by Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie who commended Kempinski for its instrumental role in elevating Ghana’s hospitality industry. “Kempinski’s presence in Ghana has brought with it an unparalleled standard of luxury hospitality. Since then the hotel has not only elevated Ghana’s tourism landscape but has also played a significant role in our country’s economic and cultural development as Kempinski is a beacon of excellence, offering world-class experiences that Ghana is renowned for,” the Minister noted.

The official launch of the anniversary celebrations were declared open by a video unveiling of the 10-year anniversary logo setting the stage for a year-long series of exciting events. As part of the festivities, Kempinski will host Excellence Awards to recognise outstanding staff contributions and feature documentary stories capturing the dedication of its workforce. Under its BE Health initiative and the 10 Acts of Kindness campaign, the hotel will champion cancer awareness, charity engagements, and career development programmes.

Guests will also be treated to exclusive anniversary offers, luxury hotel tours, prize draws, and an innovative dining experience designed to redefine indulgence. The celebrations will culminate in November 2025 with a grand gala, bringing together stakeholders and esteemed guests for an unforgettable evening of elegance and celebration.

As Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra looks forward to commemorating this remarkable decade, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality while making a positive impact on the community. This milestone stands as a testament to its dedication to innovation, excellence, and service that continues to set the benchmark in Ghana’s hospitality industry.