Kempinski Hotel Accra Celebrates Ghanaian Craftsmanship with Dazzling Christmas Tree Display

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra has unveiled a stunning centerpiece for the festive season—a towering Christmas tree adorned with over 220,000 handmade beaded ornaments.

The grand reveal took place during the hotel’s annual tree lighting ceremony, which was attended by several notable figures, including the Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. The tree, which stands over five meters tall, is not only a symbol of holiday cheer but also a testament to Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

The tree’s decorations, created by skilled local artisans, include intricate stars, snowflakes, hearts, and vibrant mini handbags. These ornaments, valued at more than a quarter of a million Ghanaian Cedis, add a radiant touch to the holiday display, creating a visual spectacle in the hotel’s lobby. The craftsmanship behind the beaded ornaments speaks to the resilience and artistry of Ghana’s local artisans, making the tree more than just a decoration, but a story of cultural pride and creativity.

General Manager Hanno Barkhoff highlighted the importance of this year’s tree, noting that it reflects not only the elegance and festive spirit of the season but also Kempinski’s commitment to supporting local communities. “The tree adorned with locally crafted ornaments is a beacon of joy and togetherness,” Barkhoff remarked. The partnership with Ghanaian designer Adubea Jensen further underscores the hotel’s dedication to showcasing the nation’s artistic talents.

Janet Addoye, CEO of Adubea Jensen Design, expressed her pride in the collaboration, saying, “This opportunity to contribute to the tree is an honor, and it’s exciting to see Ghanaian craftsmanship being celebrated in such a prominent setting.”

This year’s display at Kempinski is an invitation to not only immerse in the beauty of the holiday season but also to appreciate the vibrant cultural heritage of Ghana. The festive tree stands as a symbol of joy, resilience, and local craftsmanship, offering both visitors and locals a chance to connect with the country’s rich traditions in the spirit of Christmas.

In an increasingly globalized world, such initiatives are a powerful reminder of the value of preserving and promoting local arts and culture. This collaboration between a luxury hotel and Ghanaian artisans is a shining example of how hospitality can become a platform for cultural exchange, highlighting the importance of supporting local talent while creating memorable experiences for both locals and visitors alike.