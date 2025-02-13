Kempinski Launches Bus-Stop Campaign to Raise Cancer Awareness

In a heartfelt tribute to World Cancer Day, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra joined forces with Breast Care International to launch a bus-stop campaign under the theme “Closing the Care Gap.”

The initiative, part of the hotel’s flagship BE Health CSR programme, was staged at Bishop Bus Stop on High Street near the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra.

Throughout the day, Kempinski staff and BCI representatives engaged around 1,500 commuters and passersby, sharing vital information about cancer signs, symptoms, and the life-saving importance of early detection. The campaign’s vivid visuals and informative messages aimed to educate the public on breast cancer, emphasizing that early medical care can make all the difference. Cancer survivor Eunice Saxon, who was present to share her journey, served as a poignant reminder that a cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence.

Melissa Bediako, Director of Sales and Marketing at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, reiterated the hotel’s commitment to the cause. “We are committed to giving back to the community and promoting health awareness. As we look forward to celebrating 10 years of luxury hospitality in Ghana, our CSR initiatives, such as BE Health, drive our passion for supporting the community that continues to support us,” she said.

Beyond raising awareness, the BE Health initiative also supports ongoing efforts in Ghana by sponsoring oncology training for healthcare professionals and offering patient support services to those affected by breast cancer. Regina Amegadzi Dadoh of BCI praised the hotel for its continued efforts, adding, “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of women and families affected by breast cancer.”

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra’s proactive approach this World Cancer Day not only underscores its commitment to community welfare but also sets a shining example of how corporate responsibility can intersect with public health to drive meaningful change.