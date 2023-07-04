Ken Agyapong, 2 others to be vetted today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to continue vetting its presidential aspirants vying to lead the party in the 2024 polls, today July 4.

Among the aspirants to be assessed today are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central; Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Energy Minister; and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former NPP General Secretary.

Yesterday, on July 3, the current vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade, and businessman Kwadwo Poku faced the presidential vetting committee.

After undergoing the vetting process led by Prof. Mike Oquaye in Accra, Mr. Kyerematen shared his innovative strategy for constituency tours. He plans to group constituencies together, bringing party executives not only within their own constituencies but also from other constituencies within the same cluster.

Businessman Kwadwo Poku expressed hopefulness about successfully navigating the vetting procedures.