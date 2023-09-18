Ken Agyapong Claims NPP Members Charged GH¢10K for Police Service Slots

Kennedy Agyapong, an aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a startling allegation that positions within the Ghana Police Service are being unlawfully monetized.

Speaking at a recent rally, Agyapong disclosed this previously undisclosed information, emphasizing that he felt compelled to reveal it due to the distress it was causing among key grassroots members, particularly the polling station executives.

In his address, Agyapong voiced his concern, stating, “I must speak out even though we have been urged to remain silent. Imagine, if your child is in search of a job and you are told to pay a sum of 10,000 cedis before they can join the police force. These very individuals are now seeking your votes, all while your children remain unemployed.”

Without specifying the individuals he was referring to as “they,” Agyapong went on to highlight his own achievements in the realm of job creation, underscoring his standing among fellow NPP flagbearer aspirants as they compete for leadership within the party in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Agyapong had previously asserted during the SHOWDOWN WALK event in Accra that the NPP had essentially lost the 2024 election in 2022, citing factors such as the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and the adverse effects of the Domestic Debt Exchange program, which wiped out the savings of the middle class and pensioners.

He remarked, “We effectively lost the 2024 elections back in 2022. This was when the Ghanaian cedi devaluation severely impacted the hard work of countless entrepreneurs, from the largest businesses to the smallest street vendors. Ghanaians will not forget those times – when the middle class resorted to legal action due to their financial losses, and when pensioners saw their savings vanish.”

Nevertheless, Agyapong assured the public that he is a staunch advocate for the welfare of the masses within the NPP, pledging to prevent such unfortunate circumstances from occurring again.

As the New Patriotic Party gears up for the selection of its official flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections, Kennedy Agyapong faces competition from notable figures such as Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo. The NPP’s national delegates conference is scheduled for November 4, where the party will choose its flagbearer for the impending 2024 general elections in December 2024.