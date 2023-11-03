Ken Agyapong: The Drowning Presidential Hopeful Desperately Clinging onto a Leaf for Survival

Ken Agyapong, the out of touch with reality Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is hereby admonished to carry out his threats in order to restore his faded and battered image; assuming but not admitting that there has ever been a semblance of a good image.

This is someone who has openly lied on a couple of occasions that he had been approached to either drop his Presidential ambition or become a running mate.

These approaches can only be in Ken’s dreams. A lightweight like Ken, being prevailed upon to abandon his ill-conceived Presidential aspirations; by who?

If Ken is to be taken serious, the onus is on him to provide evidence to substantiate his fantasies.

It is crystal clear that the peace loving and respectful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is the nightmare of the warmonger-cum-disrespectful and arrogant Ken Agyapong.

Ken is also reported to have threatened to collapse the Second Lady’s marriage; see link: https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Why-I-will-not-respond-to-Samira-Bawumia-Kennedy-Agyapong-speaks-1873085 (published on November 1, 2023).

If Ken is not a coward, he should please collapse the marriage immediately! Do it now, or forever remain toothless bulldog!!

When it comes to moral issues, Ken should be the last person to cough. Someone with a baggage in this industry like mountain Kilimanjaro, and he has the effrontery to even think about lying to tarnish the reputation of ‘angels’? A classical paradox without question!!

Even though it is too late for Ken to salvage his stuttering and stale campaign, however, he is freely counseled to appoint literates and capable people as his polling agents (since elections are won and lost at the polling stations), so that when he gets the shock of his gung-ho life on Saturday, 4th November, 2023, he would have come to terms with the fact that he woefully failed to take a proper and accurate examination of the dimensions of his anus before swallowing the whole coconut fruit; that is, his inability to undertake a bona fide assessment of his failed exploits in Parliament before entering the Presidential Primaries race.

Unborn babies, if subpoenaed, can competently testify that Ken is not a credible person. He has lied and continue to lie without shame whatsoever!

Ken’s resort to these lies, is like a drowning person who, in his desperation to survive, would cling on to anything, be it a leaf or a snake!

To add to his tons of lies, Ken recently stated that he gave out some vehicles to the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as freebies.

In a rebuttal, the Special Aide to the Majority Leader, Richard Agyemang, refuted Ken’s claims and proceeded to clarity that: “…. in the twenty-six years that the man has been an MP, I have been his aide and friend, and everything, and Kennedy Agyapong has never given my boss a car”. See link: https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Majority-Leader-bought-2-cars-from-Ken-for-US-20-000-he-never-gifted-them-to-him-Aide-1873379 (published on November 2, 2023).

Ken would do himself some self-inflicted damage limitation (since a school of thought is of the opinion that Ken is rather the front-runner for the flagbearership of the ‘Falsehood Party’), by putting in the public domain, incontrovertible evidence in respect of those who approached him to abandon his misplaced Presidential ambition or to be become a running mate. A running mate to who?

Such an ungodly and unholy ‘marriage’ would have amounted to a replica of the “the beauty and beast” soap opera.

The flagbearer of the NPP going into the 2024 Presidential race, has got one foot inside Jubilee House as the President of this country and ultimately assuming the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces as Commander-in-Chief from 7th January, 2025, if given the nod by a majority of the electorate on 7th December, 2024.

Therefore, a quick tempered and unstable person like Ken, who most often act without thinking of the consequences, will plunge this into chaos and anarchy if suicidally elected as the Party’s flagbearer, since the Military High Command is highly likely to disregard and disobey buffoonish orders.

In order to avoid our beloved Mother Ghana being thrown into a state of anarchy after 7th January, 2025, the NPP delegates holds the destiny of this country in their thumbs. The brighter way forward is to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, November 4th, 2023, to avoid any uncertain future for our country.

Dr. Bawumia is hopeful and firmly believes that breaking the eight is possible, whilst Ken Agyapong, without even qualifying for the main event (the 2024 Presidential race), has conceded defeat to his opponents, since Ken has publicly declared that the eight cannot be broken.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, “it is possible for the NPP to win the December 7th, 2024 Presidential election”, and subsequently retire John Mahama from the political scene.

Ken’s sell-by-date is 4th November, 2023, therefore, from 5th November, 2023, Ken shelf life would have expired and as a consequence, automatically removed from the shelf and confined to the dustbin of the political history of Ghana, Insha Allah!

If Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is too decent to descend into the gutter with Ken Agyapong, some admirers and supporters of Dr. Bawumia who are streetwise, will not only match Ken Agyapong boot-for-boot, but prove to be streets ahead of him.

The child that vows that its mother will not sleep, will not also sleep either!!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)

Farmers House

10 Vicarage Terrace

Effutuman

C/R