Ken Agyapong to resign as Ghana Gas Board Chair

Reports reaching Town Newspaper indicates that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and contender of the governing NPP flagbearership race, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is set to tender his resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo as Board Chair of Ghana Gas Company Limited.

It is clear that the MP would take the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition. Hon. Agyapong has indicated that his presidential ambitions are genuine and he is not ready to rescind his decision on leading the NPP in 2024.

He has stated unequivocally that he intends to run in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries. According to him, “I will go and pick up forms when NPP opens nominations for presidential aspirants”.

Kennedy Agyapong is gradually gaining the support of many NPP members and many Ghanaians, especially the youth.

Background

In July 2021, President Akufo-Addo appointed the Assin Central lawmaker as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.

Other members of the nine-member board are Mr. Ben K.D Asante, the Managing Director of the Company; Mr. John Darko, Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh; Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli; Mr Abraham Ossei Aidooh; Madam Delphine Dogbegah; Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, and Mr. Stephen Sumani Nayina.

The members of the board are expected to provide direction and leadership in the day-to-day running of the nation’s only gas transmission utility.

The Ghana National Gas Company was established in July 2011 as a limited liability company with the responsibility to build, own and operate natural gas infrastructure required to ensure the role of a transmission utility.