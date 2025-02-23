Ken Agyapong Urges NPP to Ditch Blame, Embrace Unity Ahead of 2028 Polls

Outspoken former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has issued a rallying cry to his New Patriotic Party (NPP) colleagues, urging an immediate end to internal recriminations over the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

Speaking to a charged crowd of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) members at the Kintampo College of Health, the firebrand politician stressed that unity, not finger-pointing, is the only path to reclaiming power in 2028.

“This is not the time to accuse anyone,” Agyapong declared, his tone blending frustration with resolve. “We’ve risen from 61 parliamentary seats to 141 before. Let’s stop the blame game, analyze our mistakes, and rebuild.” His remarks mark his first public intervention since the NPP’s loss, signaling a deliberate shift from his reputation as a party provocateur to a unifier.

The call comes amid simmering tensions within the NPP, with factions divided over accountability for the defeat. While some leaders have privately criticized campaign strategies and candidate selection, Agyapong framed introspection as non-negotiable. “The people are despairing—they need hope, not excuses,” he insisted, appealing directly to grassroots supporters who often feel sidelined in post-election autopsies.

Central to his message was an appeal for internal democracy. “No intimidation. Let people speak their minds,” he urged, arguing that rank-and-file members—the party’s “foot soldiers”—hold the key to revival. “Their experiences must shape our comeback strategy.” This nod to grassroots agency strikes a chord in a party long criticized for top-heavy decision-making.

Agyapong’s rhetoric also carried a tactical edge. By invoking the NPP’s historic seat surge under President Kufuor, he reminded listeners of the party’s resilience while tacitly distancing himself from the recent administration’s controversies. “Admit our mistakes, learn, and pivot,” he advised, avoiding direct mention of former President Akufo-Addo or Vice President Bawumia—a likely bid to sidestep factional landmines.

Political analysts see his intervention as both pragmatic and self-serving. With the NPP’s leadership vacuum widening, Agyapong—a 2023 presidential primary contender—positions himself as a bridge between the party’s warring blocs. “His ‘one voice’ mantra isn’t just about unity; it’s a bid to consolidate influence ahead of another potential presidential run,” noted Kumasi-based commentator Dr. Ama Serwah.

Yet challenges loom. The NPP’s defeat has exposed rifts over economic management, corruption perceptions, and voter fatigue after eight years in power. Agyapong’s plea for a “new approach” hints at policy rebranding, but specifics remain elusive. For TESCON members—the party’s future strategists—his message was clear: “Tell your peers the NPP alone can save Ghana. But we must earn that trust again.”

As the NPP grapples with its identity crisis, Agyapong’s pivot from agitator to peacemaker may yet redefine his role. Whether his colleagues heed the call—or cling to grudges—could determine if 2028 becomes a redemption arc or a repeat.