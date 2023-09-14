Ken Agyapong’s Campaign Team Anticipates 70% Victory in NPP Flagbearer Contest

Some members of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team are confidently predicting a commanding 70% victory for the Assin Central Member of Parliament in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer election scheduled for November 4.

They argue that Mr. Agyapong’s privileged position as the top candidate on the ballot gives him a distinct advantage over his rivals vying to lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.

The campaign team has significantly ramped up its efforts in the Ashanti Region and is determined to mobilize delegates to cast their votes in favor of Kennedy Agyapong.

During the launch of the ‘ShowDown- Ken for Power Campaign’ in Kumasi, one enthusiastic supporter stated, “We require a savior like Kennedy Agyapong who can deliver Ghana from its hardships. Many people you speak with are clamoring for Kennedy Agyapong to step forward.”

“The number one position holds a certain mystique, and this time, all signs point to the winds of change favoring Kennedy Agyapong. I can confidently assure NPP delegates that they should not overlook this opportunity. It’s a time for everyone to rally behind Kennedy Agyapong, and we earnestly appeal to all to come and cast their votes for him,” said another supporter.

Yet another supporter echoed this sentiment, saying, “Kennedy is the most suitable candidate to lead Ghana and instill hope in our citizens. You can witness a groundswell of support for him because people believe in his vision. Without him, it will be a challenging task for us to break the eight-year cycle.”