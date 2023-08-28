Ken Agyapong’s “showdown” comment not a threat – Campaign Team

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has clarified that his statement regarding a “showdown” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s special delegates conference was not intended as a threat.

Agyapong, who is vying for the flagbearer position within the New Patriotic Party, was recorded in a video call mentioning a “showdown” with the President and Vice President following reports that his representatives had encountered issues in the North East Region. This action raised concerns, and the NPP pledged to take disciplinary measures against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who secured the second position in Saturday’s polls.

During a press briefing, Agyapong’s campaign manager, Kwame Owusu, explained that the term “showdown” was used solely to convey Agyapong’s confidence in winning the November 4 elections, regardless of any alleged intimidation he faced.

Owusu stated, “It’s important to consider the context of the word ‘confrontation.’ The term ‘showdown’ essentially signifies a pivotal point of either confrontation or competition. If it was aimed at the Vice President, it merely meant that he is poised to emerge victorious in November, regardless of the circumstances.”

He further clarified, “This wasn’t a threat; there’s no reason for us to be alarmed. It’s merely a way of expressing a concept, perhaps phrased uniquely.”

Owusu also emphasized that Agyapong is open to cooperating with the party’s disciplinary procedures.