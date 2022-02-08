Ken Collis Believes the Future of Digital Marketing is Brighter Than Ever in 2022 and Beyond

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes of the old world, digital marketing has become a defining feature of the digital age.

The accessible and affordable nature of digital marketing has opened the doors to a land of new and bold horizons for a host of small to mid-sized businesses. The potential and reach it offers was once barely imaginable for anyone outside the select company of a few big heavy-hitters and globally recognized brands. However, although digital marketing can give you a map to uncharted territory and the keys to the kingdom, many people still fail to realize that you need an experienced and expert guide to help you navigate the way.

The CEO and founder of TLK Fusion, Ken Collis is one such individual. His company is an internationally acclaimed one-stop shop for all that comes under the umbrella of digital marketing. His passion for his chosen area of expertise shines through, as does his determination to help as many individuals and brands as possible benefit from this relatively new sector. Just as he is keen to celebrate the success stories of digital marketing to date, Ken Collis is also a fierce advocate of its future and believes what we have seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

“Make no mistake; digital marketing is still in its infancy. In 2022 and beyond is when I believe we will come to truly appreciate its power like never before,” explains Ken Collis before adding, “As more B2B brands continue to embrace influencer marketing, that sector will become astronomical. In 2021 alone, this sector reached $13.8 billion, and the forecasts in 2022 are for a surge of unprecedented growth. Alongside that, we’ll see LinkedIn’s star continue to rise in the digital sphere, and as we all know, LinkedIn is a great place for digital marketing. As websites get faster, everything becomes algorithm-driven, and digital jobs continue to grow, the importance of digital marketing will become clear to everyone. We live in a digital world where digital marketing isn’t just the future; it will come to define it.”