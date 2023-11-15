Ken Kuranchie to pursue new legal action against Mahama’s 2024 eligibility

Kenneth Kuranchie, the Editor-in-chief of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, has affirmed his intention to initiate fresh legal proceedings challenging the eligibility of former President John Mahama for the 2024 general elections. This decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s dismissal of his previous lawsuit against Mr. Mahama.

The Supreme Court ruled that the initial suit lacked essential elements to warrant its jurisdiction and was filed beyond the stipulated timeframe. Additionally, the court advised Kuranchie to conduct thorough research in the legal domain before filing similar suits.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News at Citi FM, Kuranchie acknowledged learning from the court’s guidance and expressed his commitment to rectifying the shortcomings. He emphasized, “I still believe that the essence of the case I intend to pursue remains valid. I am determined to reinitiate the legal proceedings.”

Earlier, Kuranchie had argued that John Dramani Mahama was ineligible for the 2024 polls, asserting that as a former president, Mahama required parliamentary approval, considering he became a ward of Parliament under Article 68(2). Despite seeking declarations, including the affirmation of a four-year presidential term and the status of a former president as a state employee, Kuranchie’s efforts to disqualify Mahama from the 2024 elections were unsuccessful.