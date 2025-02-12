Ken Ofori-Atta Declared Fugitive in Four Major Corruption Probes

In a development that has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s political and financial circles, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has officially declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive.

The move comes amid intense investigations into four high-profile corruption cases that involve significant financial transactions and controversial procurement deals.

Among the cases under scrutiny is the National Cathedral project, a venture that has long been mired in allegations of financial mismanagement and procurement irregularities. Critics have raised serious concerns about funding transparency, and the probe seeks to determine whether misappropriation of public funds played a role in the scandal. Another investigation focuses on a massive contract signed between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilization Limited during Ofori-Atta’s tenure. The deal, allegedly worth billions, has come under fire for its questionable legitimacy and the potential negative impact on state finances.

In addition to these cases, the OSP is examining a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Jao, which was intended to reduce system losses. This inquiry aims to uncover whether proper procedures were followed and if the arrangement resulted in unforeseen financial burdens for the country. The fourth case involves the Ministry of Health’s contracts with Service Ghana Auto Limited for the procurement of ambulances. This probe is investigating possible breaches in procurement protocols and the mismanagement of funds intended for vital health services.

Despite repeated invitations to appear for questioning, Ofori-Atta has reportedly refused to cooperate. His legal team claims that he is indefinitely out of the country on medical grounds, a claim that the Special Prosecutor dismisses, insisting that the former minister is a fugitive from justice. The OSP has vowed to use all available means to compel his appearance and bring him to account.

This saga highlights deep-seated issues of accountability in public service and raises broader questions about the effectiveness of Ghana’s mechanisms for combating corruption. As the investigations continue, the case of Ken Ofori-Atta is being closely watched both domestically and internationally, serving as a potent reminder that no public figure is above the law. More updates are expected as authorities pursue what could be one of the most consequential corruption probes in the nation’s recent history.