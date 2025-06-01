Ken Ofori-Atta Faces OSP Deadline Amid Return Doubts

With a critical 24-hour deadline looming, uncertainty surrounds former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s scheduled appearance before the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) tomorrow, June 2.

Sources indicate Mr. Ofori-Atta, currently abroad, may not return to Ghana in time, potentially derailing the highly anticipated meeting. Information available to The High Street Journal suggests a non-appearance is likely, though not definitively confirmed. Should he fail to present himself, a protracted legal battle with the OSP is widely anticipated.

The OSP’s investigation into Mr. Ofori-Atta encompasses several high-profile matters drawing significant public scrutiny. These include the contentious Strategic Mobilisation Limited-Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) contract, the termination of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)-BXC agreement, payments associated with the National Cathedral project, ambulance procurement processes, and management of the Tax Refund Account. These probes initially resulted in Mr. Ofori-Atta being placed on the OSP’s wanted list, generating widespread debate.

The OSP later removed his name after his legal representatives confirmed his intention to voluntarily return to Ghana. His team stated the former minister has been receiving medical treatment abroad since February. Despite expectations of his return by late May, doubts about his personal appearance before the OSP persist. While figures like Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin previously expressed confidence in his compliance, no recent official confirmation has come from Mr. Ofori-Atta or his representatives.

The OSP issued a stark warning on March 17, 2025, stating unequivocally that failure to appear as scheduled would result in Mr. Ofori-Atta’s immediate reclassification as a wanted person. As tomorrow’s deadline approaches, national attention intensifies. The central question remains whether Ken Ofori-Atta will return to face the Special Prosecutor, or if his absence will ignite fresh legal and political contention. Current indications point towards the latter outcome.

This potential standoff highlights the ongoing challenges Ghana faces in holding high-ranking officials accountable under its anti-corruption framework.