Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate for Finance, left for the United States of America on, Sunday, for a special medical review.

A statement issued by the Public Relations unit of the Ministry of Finance said after recovering from Covid-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications, which doctors have advised require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.

He is expected to be away for two weeks.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16th February, 2021.

The statement said the leadership of Parliament was duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return.