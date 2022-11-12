Ken Ofori-Atta Ready To Present 2023 Budget On November 24

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, will on Thursday, November 24, present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government Ghana for the year ending December 31, 2023, to Parliament, Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, has said.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, November 18, Mr Afenyo-Markin said by Article 179 of the Constitution, the Minister of Finance was expected to present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government to the House.

He entreated all members to take note and adjust their calendars accordingly and be present in the House on the said date.

“Mr Speaker, the Business Committee takes this opportunity to give prior notice to Hon. Members that Debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy will commence on Tuesday 29th November 2022,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Vice-Chair of the Business Committee, therefore, recommended that the House commences sitting each day at 1000 hours prompt and have extended sittings that would ensure that as much as possible all members were allowed to debate the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.