Ken Ofori-Atta thanks MPs for participating in budget presentation

Parliamentary Caucuses of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday participated in the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

The NPP Majority Caucus changed its earlier position not to participate in the Budget Statement presentation unless the Finance Minister is removed.

The change of mind follows appeals from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party’s Leadership.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, at an earlier press briefing, noted that the participation of his side in the Budget presentation would depend on the posture of the Majority Caucus.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, who presented the Budget Statement, expressed gratitude to members of the Minority and Majority Caucuses for their participation.

He also expressed gratitude to the President and the NPP Leadership.