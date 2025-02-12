Armed Raid Targets Ken Ofori-Atta’s Home; Family Members Terrorized

A brazen attack by armed men dressed in military uniforms has shaken Ghana’s political elite after assailants stormed the Cantonments residence of Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday afternoon.

While the minister was absent during the raid, family members, including his wife, Angela Larmensdorf Ofori-Atta, reportedly endured the harrowing ordeal.

Details remain murky, but eyewitness accounts describe a coordinated operation at the high-security residence, located in one of Accra’s upscale neighborhoods. Authorities have yet to confirm whether valuables were stolen or if the attackers issued specific demands. Police sources say an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made.

The incident has sparked alarm over the safety of public officials and their families, particularly amid Ghana’s fraught economic climate. Ofori-Atta, a key architect of the government’s fiscal policies, has faced intense public scrutiny in recent years over austerity measures and debt restructuring efforts. While no motive has been established, the raid’s timing raises questions about whether it was politically motivated, a criminal act, or a case of mistaken identity.

Security analysts note that the assailants’ use of military attire complicates the narrative, suggesting either sophisticated impersonation or potential insider knowledge. “This isn’t just a security breach—it’s a psychological blow,” said Accra-based risk consultant Kwame Asare. “When state symbols like uniforms are weaponized, it erodes public trust in institutions.”

The attack also casts a harsh light on Ghana’s struggle to curb rising urban crime. Despite increased police visibility in affluent areas, critics argue that wealth disparities and unemployment have fueled desperation, with criminals increasingly targeting perceived “soft” high-profile targets.

As authorities scramble for answers, the Ofori-Atta family has remained silent, leaving Ghanaians to speculate about the raid’s implications. With the finance minister at the center of contentious economic reforms, the incident risks further polarizing public discourse. For now, the unanswered questions linger: Who orchestrated the raid—and what were they truly after?