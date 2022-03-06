Kendeka Prize For African Literature Accepting Entries From 5th

Kendeka Prize for African Literature is accepting entries from 5th March 2022 to 5th May 2022 for its’ 2022 edition. The entry is free.

The Prize will be awarded for the best unpublished short story either in fiction or creative non-fiction. The first prize will be Kshs.100,000 while the 2nd and the 3rd shall receive Kshs.50,000 and Kshs.25,000 respectively.

All long listed stories shall be published in an anthology titled I Am listening, later in the year. Judges and the date of the award ceremony will be announced in a later date.

Entries can be sent to info@kendekaprize.com

Submission Guidelines.

Entrants must be born in, or are citizens of any African country.

The deadline for submission is mid-night 5 th May, 2022.

May, 2022. One entry per writer.

Manuscripts should be of between 3000 and 5000 words.

All entries must be in English.

Entries should be attached in Microsoft Word or Rich Text format, with the title of the story as the file name.

The first page of the story should include the title of the story and the number of words.

The entry must be typed in Times New Roman 12 point font with 1.5 line spacing.

Entries must be sent as attachments to an email.

The email to which the story is attached must include the legal name of the writer, telephone number, a short Bio, age, and country of residence.

Entrants agree that the prize organizers may publicize the fact that a story has been entered, long listed, shortlisted or won the prize.

An author of a long listed story agrees to its inclusion in the anthology, and to work with editors to get the story ready for publication.

The long listing of a story is not a guarantee that the story shall be included in the anthology.

The winner, first and second runners up in the Kendeka Prize 2021, are not eligible.

Every author confirms that the submission is their original work, it has not been published anywhere else, and that it has not been long listed in this prize or in any other prize.

The entrant gives exclusive global print and digital rights to Solano Publications Ltd for the long listed stories for publication in an anthology. The author retains the copyright.

The judges’ decision is final.