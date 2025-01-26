Kendrick Lamar Releases New Trailer For Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Today, Kendrick Lamar and Apple Music released the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The trailer confirms SZA as a special guest for Lamar’s upcoming and anticipated headline performance on the world’s biggest stage. Watch the trailer HERE.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

Creative Direction for Lamar’s performance will be provided by pgLang.

Last year, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher became the most-watched halftime performance of all time and garnered three 2024 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE). In 2023, the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna scored five Emmy nominations, taking home two, including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, a first in Super Bowl Halftime history.

