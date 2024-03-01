Kenkey Fest partners with Pebble to offer more entertainment options

Kenkey Fest, the annual food festival that celebrates Ghana’s favourite dish, kenkey, has announced a partnership with Pebble, an on-demand streaming platform that allows users to enjoy various types of African content.

The partnership will bring on board a variety of board, arcade and sports games to the festival, which will take place on March 9, 2024, at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

According to the organizers of The Kenkey Festival, the partnership aims to provide more fun and entertainment for the attendees, who will not only savour the delicious and authentic kenkey dishes prepared by local chefs but also enjoy the games and content offered by Pebble.

To enjoy the unlimited entertainment Pebble as to offer at the Kenkey Fest, all one needs to do is download the TryPebble app on Google Play Store or the Apple Store. Pebble is a free-to-download app that also rewards creativity by paying content creators for the content that subscribers stream.

Users can access podcasts, movies, short films, documentaries, comedy shows, sitcoms, and more on the platform.

The partnership is also expected to create more exposure and opportunities for the content creators on Pebble, who will showcase their works at the festival and interact with the audience.

Kenkey Fest is an event that brings together lovers of Ghana’s common dish, kenkey, to give it a global appeal.

The festival features different types of kenkey, such as Ga kenkey and Fante Dokono, as well as various accompaniments, such as fish, meat, shito, and pepper. The festival also promotes the culture and tourism of Ghana, as well as the health benefits of kenkey.

Tickets for Kenkey Fest 2024 are available on eGotickets.com or by dialling *713*33*12#, Hubtel App, and Expresspay. Entry is free for children 10 years and below.